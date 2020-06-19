More from Star Tribune
Alex Zanardi seriously injured again in handbike crash
Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi was seriously injured again in a handbike crash on Friday — nearly 20 years after losing both of his legs in a horrific auto racing accident.
Wild
Canada approves plan to play hockey in Canada amid pandemic
Canada has approved a National Hockey League plan to play in Canada during the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday.
Twins
Twins remove Calvin Griffith statue, citing racist statements
"We apologize for our failure to adequately recognize how the statue was viewed and the pain it caused for many people," the Twins said in a statement.
Gophers
NCAA expands ban, joins SEC in targeting Confederate flag
The NCAA on Friday expanded its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events, one day after the Southeastern Conference made…
Twins
Back to school: MLB may have college vibe with short season
John Stuper remembers some of the first advice he got from veterans when he joined the St. Louis Cardinals as a rookie pitcher in 1982: Don't get too high or too low during Major League Baseball's grueling 162-game schedule or you'll go insane.