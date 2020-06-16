More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Welcome to Day 2 of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards
We announce our coach of the year award winners for girls' and boys' teams on Day Two week-long virtual 2020 Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards for high schools. Thanks to Menard's for sponsoring these honors today.
Sports
Gov. Cuomo gives go-ahead for US Open tennis in NY in August
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the U.S. Open tennis tournament will held on its scheduled dates starting in late August as part of…
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo talks marching in Chicago
Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo joins Andrew Krammer to discuss protesting with strangers in Chicago, his experiences as an African American and what he hopes to see change after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Sports
23 state titles later, Steve Paulsen leaves no doubt about Edina girls' tennis dynasty
The Star Tribune Girls' Team Coach of the Year, Steve Paulsen, led the Hornets to 23 state titles in 28 seasons, including one more last fall before he retired.
Sports
Program-rejuvenator Lambert Brown has Wayzata football back with the best
Star Tribune Boys' Team Coach of the Year Lambert Brown led the Trojans to a Prep Bowl championship in his third year of running the team.