More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Star Tribune All-Metro First Team Athletes
Meet the Star Tribune All-Metro First Team athletes in basketball, football, hockey, soccer and volleyball for the 2019-20 school year.
Sports
Perfection and then some for Eastview's championship dance teams
The Lightning earned Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion honors by winning the jazz and high-kick division state championships in February.
High Schools
San Diego-bound girls' swimmer from Richfield wins in the classroom, too
Hannah Hintermeister is the Star Tribune All-Metro Student First Award winner.
Sports
South Washington County earns Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion honors
The Thunderbolts won the adapted soccer state championship in the cognitively impaired division and reached the quarterfinals in the canceled adapted hockey state tournament.
Sports
23-time major champ Serena Williams says she'll play US Open
Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 U.S. Open.