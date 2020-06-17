We announce our coach of the year award winners for girls' and boys' teams on Day Two of our week-long virtual 2020 Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards for high schools. Thanks to Menard's for sponsoring today's honors.

We announce our coach of the year award winners for girls' and boys' teams on Day Two of our week-long virtual 2020 Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards for high schools. Thanks to Menard's for sponsoring today's honors.