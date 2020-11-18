More from Star Tribune
Wolves
It's draft day, and the Wolves' choices will chart their future
The decision made by Wolves management about what to do with tonight's No. 1 overall pick should set the team's direction for the next few seasons. There are several available paths.
High Schools
Week 7 Minnesota prep football highlights
Watch some of the big plays from Minnesota high school football on Tuesday. Highlights provided by Prep Spotlight TV. Tap on our sports TV/radio listings for a link to live webstreams of games around Minnesota.
Gophers
Iowa's Garza heads list of notable seniors in 2020-21 season
Iowa forward Luka Garza could have heard his name called in Wednesday night’s NBA draft. Instead, he opted for the uncertainty of playing a final…
Gophers
After deciding to stay, Howard getting chance to play for Gophers
Robbinsdale native Phil Howard is starting at cornerback in place of a teammate out with COVID-19.
Wolves
Canada reviewing NBA plan to play in Toronto amid pandemic
The Raptors and the NBA need an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days.