More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Bears try to stop 3-game skid, eye 5th straight over Vikings
MINNESOTA (3-5) at CHICAGO (5-4)Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPNOPENING LINE — Bears by 2RECORD VS. SPREAD — Vikings 5-3; Bears 5-4SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead…
Vikings
Midseason report: Big changes continue for defensive line
Instead of being the bulwark of the defense, the line has been one of its biggest sites of change, with young players stepping in to play key roles.
Gophers
U defensive coordinator Rossi returns following virus absence
Joe Rossi missed last week's game at Illinois, quarantining at home but participating in team meetings virtually.
Vikings
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Golf
The Latest: DeChambeau +1 after 6, spoke too soon at Masters
The Latest on the Masters, the final golf major of the year (all times EST):