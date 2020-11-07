More from Star Tribune
Zverev tops Nadal, sets up Paris Masters final vs. Medvedev
Alexander Zverev advanced to the Paris Masters final for the first time by beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday, denying Nadal the chance to win a tournament that continues to elude him.
Vikings
Tua vs Kyler as rising Dolphins visit revitalized Cardinals
When the Dolphins leave the oceanfront and head to the desert to play the Cardinals on Sunday, it will be about more than Tua vs.…
Sports
Essential Quality wins $2M Juvenile race in Breeders' Cup
He rallies in $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile race.
Sports
Roglic set to win Spanish Vuelta after resisting Carapaz
Primoz Roglic is poised to win his second consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after defending his slim lead over Richard Carapaz on the last competitive stage on Saturday.
Loons
Alex Morgan finally makes debut in English soccer
Nearly two months after signing, American superstar Alex Morgan finally made her debut for Tottenham as a second-half substitute in a 1-1 draw against Reading in the Women's Super League on Saturday.