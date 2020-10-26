More from Star Tribune
Loons
Andrés Cantor to receive US Soccer Hall media award
Andrés Cantor, famous for his screams of "Goooooaaal!" during soccer broadcasts, has won the Colin Jose Media Award given annually by the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.
Vikings
Dolphins players say they're excited about Tua's 1st start
Tua Tagovailoa's winning personality helped the Miami Dolphins avoid any locker room backlash when he was promoted to replace popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Wild
Stanley Cup visits children's cancer center in Tampa
Remy Heberlein's grandmother joked he shouldn't touch the Stanley Cup with chocolate on his hands.The 3-year-old whose leukemia is in remission was sad he couldn't…
Gophers
Wisconsin coach won't comment on quarterback's COVID test
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal both reported that freshman quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive following his Badgers debut.
Vikings
Beckham's season over, Browns star WR tears knee ligament
Odell Beckham Jr. was in a much better place emotionally and physically. This was going to be the season he changed minds.