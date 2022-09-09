More from Star Tribune
Eric Haase homers twice, Tigers beat Royals 10-2
Eric Haase hit two solo homers, Jeimer Candelario had a three-run shot and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Friday night.
Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final
Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious.
Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3
Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late.
Peña, McCormick homer to lead Astros over Angels 4-3
The Houston Astros have plugged in several different players at center field this season hoping one of them would get going at the plate and show they can contribute as the team looks toward another deep playoff run.
Today in History: September 10, Perry defeats British
