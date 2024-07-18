More from Star Tribune
Weather perfection today and Friday - bumping into a few weekend T-storms
I don't expect any weather-related complaints today or Friday, but a few T-storms are possible late Saturday, and likely late Sunday with low to mid 80s
World
Spain heats up under 1st heatwave of the year as Southern Europe swelters
Spain sweated under its first official heatwave of the year with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees Celcius (104 Fahrenheit) in a large swathe of the country on Thursday, while Italy, Greece and other areas of southern Europe also struggled to stay cool.
World
Greece shuts Acropolis, 2 firefighters killed in Italy as southern Europe swelters in a heat wave
A heat wave across southern Europe forced authorities in Greece to close the Acropolis Wednesday for several hours and two firefighters died while putting out a fire in the Basilicata region in southern Italy, Italian authorities said.
Paul Douglas
Even with the rain, we've been lucky this summer
Other places in the U.S. have been dealing with extreme weather this season.
World
Toronto cleans up after storm as Trudeau says better infrastructure needed for future
Cleanup crews worked to get Canada's largest city back to normal on Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour flooded Toronto's major roadways and left thousands without power.