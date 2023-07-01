More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Hot and dry, high near 90
Monday will be the hottest day of the year so far.
Politics
Student borrowers slam high court ruling on debt
The 6-3 decision leaves borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 68 and partly cloudy; warm, sunny weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm, high 90
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, June 30
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 66; partly cloudy and humid; isolated storms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.