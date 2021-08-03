More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Olympics
Meet Minnesota's 17 Olympians competing for the United States
It's not unusual for Minnesota to be well-represented at the Winter Olympics. But this summer, the large contingent of athletes with Minnesota ties at the Tokyo Games is special, with nationally recognized stars, returning medalists and exciting newcomers.
Olympics
What to watch on TV today at the Olympics
An hour-by-hour look at the highlights of what's on TV and being streamed on the web.
Loons
Loons move on after 'really poor decision' brought Saturday draw
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath has spoke with officiating head, and said "We weren't too far wrong from what we thought."
Olympics
Rosemount's Otterdahl believes he has more to give in shot put final
Payton Otterdahl's final toss was his best, 20.90 meters, but he had to wait for a second qualifying group to complete their competition before he found out he had qualified 12th and made the final.
Twins
Pair of three-run home runs lift Twins over Reds 7-5
After Mitch Garver and Jorge Polanco each went deep with two runners aboard, Alexander Colome pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save since April.