Walz: Twin Cities 'under assault' from outside agitators
Following another night of chaos, Gov. Tim Walz vowed Saturday to fully mobilize the National Guard to combat what he called a "tightly controlled" group of outside agitators who have turned city streets into scenes of looting and arson. It would beef up a force of 700 National Guard soldiers, the largest civil policing authority in the state's history.
Minneapolis
Walz adds to Guard troops after 4th destructive night
Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the largest National Guard deployment in state history after a fourth night of rampaging across Minneapolis. Despite an 8 p.m. curfew, fires and looting raged with officers under fire. Law enforcement presence was almost undetectable until near midnight. The Pentagon put the military on alert to come to Minnesota.
Local
Milwaukee officer suffers minor gunshot wound during protest
A police officer suffered a minor gunshot wound when a protest in Milwaukee over the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis turned violent overnight, authorities said.
Local
Gov. Tim Walz deploying 1,000 more from National Guard in response to unrest
The move is in response to several days of violence, vandalism and fires in after the death of George Floyd.
National
Analysis: Trump fuels new tensions in moment of crisis
Over 48 hours in America, the official death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 100,000, the number of people who filed for unemployment during the crisis soared past 40 million, and protests erupted in major cities after the death of George Floyd.