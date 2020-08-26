More from Star Tribune
Thousands may return home as gains made on California fires
Thousands of people forced to flee their homes were allowed to return Thursday after firefighters made progress in their effort to put out massive and deadly wildfires in Northern California and officials were working on plans to repopulate other evacuated areas.
National
The Latest: Laura weakens to tropical storm, moves inland
The Latest on Hurricane Laura:MIAMI — Hurricane Laura has weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 mph. Authorities say the…
National
Pompeo's Jerusalem speech violated Hatch Act, complaint says
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo committed an "egregious violation" of the Hatch Act by delivering a video-taped speech from Israel to the Republican National Convention, according to a complaint filed by two law professors with the State Department's inspector general.
National
Trump sends in agents as Albuquerque struggles with crime
At the start of another summer weekend of bloodshed, Albuquerque police officers were called after midnight to a park where they found a screaming teenage girl beside her boyfriend's bullet-ridden body.
National
Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings
Groups that had taken to Kenosha's streets with long guns were nowhere to be seen early Thursday following somber protests and no widespread unrest for the first night since the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.