Evening forecast: Low of 19; more clouds with rising temps late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Daunte Wright's mother testifies of distraught moments after shooting
Daunte Wright's mother tearfully described his final moments to a jury as the first prosecution witness in ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter's manslaughter trial Wednesday.
Watch the defense opening statement in Kimberly Potter trial
The defense claimed that Kimberly Potter's fellow officer was in danger, and that she made a mistake when she fatally shot Daunte Wright while believing she was holding her Taser.
Video
Watch the prosecution's opening statement in Kimberly Potter trial
The prosecution in the Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial alleged in its opening statement Wednesday that the former Brooklyn Center police officer had her gun drawn on Daunte Wright for more than 5 seconds before she "fires into his chest."
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 25, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be dry today, but there's a chance of snow Thursday and again Friday.