The prosecution in the Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial alleged in its opening statement Wednesday that the former Brooklyn Center police officer had her gun drawn on Daunte Wright for more than 5 seconds before she "fires into his chest."

The prosecution in the Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial alleged in its opening statement Wednesday that the former Brooklyn Center police officer had her gun drawn on Daunte Wright for more than 5 seconds before she "fires into his chest."