More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
www.startribune.com
Watch rivers rise rapidly across Minnesota
Time lapse videos by the USGS capture melting snow and rapidly rising rivers across Minnesota. Find a camera near you at https://apps.usgs.gov/hivis/
Politics
US: Billing records helped ID suspect in military docs leak
Billing records of an Internet social media platform helped the FBI identify a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in the leak of highly classified military documents, according to court records unsealed Friday.
North Metro
Substance abuse counselor is spared prison time for sexually assaulting inmate
The judge put the woman on probation for 15 years.
Home & Garden
Take a peek inside Minnesota's first certified eco-friendly 'passive house'
While a small number of certified passive houses exist throughout Minnesota, the interest has skyrocketed over the years.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police hope video of drive-by shooting leads them to killer
The fatal shooting occurred nearly a year ago on a residential block in north Minneapolis.