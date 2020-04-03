More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Fairview doctors face furloughs as deaths, hospital expenses rise
As the number of Minnesota deaths from COVID-19 grew by two to 24, the pandemic's financial shock became clearer.
Coronavirus
Lake Minnetonka's big boating season at risk under pandemic
It's still not clear how stay-at-home order will affect Minnetonka boating, lake fishing statewide.
Coronavirus
Minn. names 32 nursing homes with COVID-19
Nearly half of the 24 Minnesotans who have died from the disease lived in nursing homes or assisted-living centers. Outbreaks were reported in four dozen facilities in the state.
Coronavirus
Minnesota's COVID-19 response shows promise in slowing virus
Gov. Tim Walz said he will be looking this week for updated modeling and any signs of the infection ebbing before deciding on extend his stay-at-home order.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.