More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Morning forecast: High 85, another chance of PM showers, storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, June 6
Video
Watch: Man wrestles with trooper on I-94 near downtown Minneapolis
The man then ran to the opposite side of the interstate, where an SUV driver stopped and let the man get in.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, high 89; scattered PM showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, June 5