Local
Minnesota leads charge for better vaccines against pandemics, COVID-19
Roadmap sets target dates for improvements in vaccine development and global distribution during another pandemic or COVID-19 surge.
Local
Police: Murder-suicide suspected in shooting deaths of cousins near St. Paul school
The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Twins
Maeda leaves game vs. Red Sox after getting hit by line drive
Kenta Meada left Thursday afternoon's game with the Red Sox when he was struck in the ankle by a line drive off the bat of Jarren Duran. Boston followed up with a big inning off reliever Emilio Pagán
www.startribune.com
Watch how vinyl records are made at this Minnesota plant
Copycats Media is producing thousands of vinyl records using 21st century processes at their Osseo plant.
High Schools
Girls basketball Coach of the Year resigns after 2nd place finish at state
Ryan Liffrig's Stewartville team finished second in the Class 3A tournament, going 29-3 with a 26-game winning streak.