Watch an apartment building made of 'mods' rise in Edina
The new Pentagon Village apartment complex was put together in modules built at a factory in Owatonna, then trucked to Edina where a crane lifted them into place. This edited video shows a process that took about five minutes.
Business
As homebuyers flock to suburbs, Lake Elmo is hottest market
Buyers were obsessed with big houses and big yards, making far-flung suburbs the most popular places in the metro area last year, according to the Star Tribune's seventh annual Hot Housing Index.
Music
Review: Pianist Gabriela Montero performs a spirited and haunting work with the Minnesota Orchestra
In addition to Montero's First Piano Concerto, the program featuring music from Spain and Latin America included works by Maurice Ravel, Carlos Chávez and Manuel de Falla.
Business
Projects blossom from aid pledged after George Floyd's death
More than $100 million in projects will emerge this year in the Twin Cities from diversity funds pledged after George Floyd's death.
Business
From F. Scott Fitzgerald to Virginia Woolf, some lines to inspire
Readers focused on passages about grief and hope in their favorite phrases.