Forecast of 3 to 5 inches of snow could be a record breaker
A winter weather advisory will go into effect in the metro area at 10 a.m. for the season's first significant storm. "Have a shovel," the National Weather Service said.
North Metro
St. Paul man assaulted, found dead in Carlos Avery Wildlife Area
The Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding anyone responsible for the death.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 case growth outpaces testing in Minnesota as holidays approach
For 12 consecutive days, Minnesota has seen more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,632 new cases announced Monday.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
East Metro
Woodbury man ID'd as latest of Minneapolis' 68 homicide victims this year
A man shot late last week and found dead in a south Minneapolis neighborhood has been identified, authorities said. Mohamed Abdirasak Ahmed, 25, of Woodbury,…