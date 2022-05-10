More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Peloton headwinds stiffen as people break pandemic routines
Peloton's uphill struggle to generate sales as more people break from health routines forced during the pandemic continued in the third quarter and the company's revenue outlook sent shares tumbling more than 20% before the opening bell.
Nation
John Irving, Yiyun Li excerpts featured in free e-collection
Upcoming fiction from John Irving, Yiyun Li and Elizabeth McCracken will be among 59 works excerpted in a free e-book compilation released by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch.
Sports
'Wagatha Christie': Soccer spouses' libel battle opens in UK
A high-profile libel court battle between two soccer spouses, in which one publicly called out the other for allegedly leaking made-up stories to the tabloid press, opened Tuesday in London.
Variety
Warhol's Marilyn Monroe portrait sells for $195M
The iconic portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe is the most expensive artwork by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction.
Business
Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard
The European Union's top diplomat warned Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making the plight of poverty-stricken Syrians far worse and urged donors to dig deep to help the Middle East country wracked by more than a decade of civil war.