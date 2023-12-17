More from Star Tribune
Business
'Wonka' waltzes to $39 million opening, propelled by Chalamet's starring role
''Wonka'' debuted with $39 million in box office sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. That made it a strong start for the Timothée Chalamet -starring Willy Wonka musical that underscored the young star's draw.
Nation
Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast
A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and forcing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast and causing coastal flooding in South Carolina on Sunday.
Nation
Black American solidarity with Palestinians is rising and testing longstanding ties to Jewish allies
Cydney Wallace, a Black Jewish community activist, never felt compelled to travel to Israel, though ''Next year in Jerusalem'' was a constant refrain at her Chicago synagogue.
Nation
Wandering bull caught in New Jersey now at animal sanctuary
A loose bull in New Jersey's largest city found its way onto train tracks, snarling rail traffic for a while Thursday before it was captured, authorities said.
Business
Federal agency quashes Georgia's plan to let pharmacies sell medical marijuana
Federal drug officials are warning Georgia to shelve its plans to be the first state to allow pharmacies to dispense medical marijuana products.