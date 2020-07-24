More from Star Tribune
Body of boy recovered from Mississippi River in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. —Ramsey County sheriff's deputies have recovered the body of a missing child from the Mississippi River.Searchers have been looking for the 11-year-old…
Local
GM reveals details about its electric future
Report lists various models that are in the works.
Minneapolis
Closed for walking no longer: Mpls. parkways will reopen by Aug. 5
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will let cars once again drive on parkways that it had shut down this spring to give bicyclists and pedestrians more room during the pandemic. The $250,000 set aside to close the roads will run out Aug. 3.
West Metro
Man who drowned trying to save friend in Lake Minnetonka was Hai Hai sous chef
He was one of three who went in the water to rescue woman who fell from pontoon.
State + Local
Minnesota launches pioneering Medicaid program to combat homelessness
Minnesota becomes the first state to offer housing support services in its basic Medicaid health plan.