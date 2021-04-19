More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial
Who are the jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial?
Though the jurors will remain anonymous, here's what we know about the jury seated for Derek Chauvin's trial in the killing of George Floyd.
Local
Hockey coach dies after dispute over social distancing at St. Paul bar
The altercation stemmed from a disagreement over social distancing rules.
Walter Mondale: In his own words (1928-2021)
Former Vice President Walter Mondale reflects on his accomplishments and legacy as a Minnesota statesman. Filmed in June, 2017.
Chauvin Trial
After 6 hours of arguments, jurors weigh Chauvin's fate
Jurors began their deliberations this afternoon after having heard from dozens of witnesses over 14 days of testimony.
Twins
Twins have no new positive COVID-19 tests, will play Tuesday
Two games in Anaheim were postponed after positive tests on Friday and Saturday.