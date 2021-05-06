More from Star Tribune
Walensky: Could see virus decline by end of July
The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the country could see a sharp decline in virus cases by July.
The Good Life
Vaccinated vacationers: Baby boomers who got the jab first were ready to roll
Older travelers have been the first to burst out of the gate as travel returns.
Twins
Former Twins manager Ray Miller dies at age 76
Miller, who managed the Twins from midway through 1985 until he was fired in the final weeks of the 1986 season, was better known as Baltimore's pitching coach.
The Wild Beat
Kaprizov scores, pushes back against Golden Knights in Wild's overtime loss
Kirill Kaprizov scored both of the Wild's goals Wednesday and was in the middle of a first-period line brawl with the Golden Knights.
Politics
Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement
No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney was clinging to her post Wednesday as party leaders lined up behind an heir apparent, signaling that fallout over her clashes with former President Donald Trump was becoming too much for her to overcome.