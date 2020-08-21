More from Star Tribune
Uptick in Minnesota vaping-related lung injuries linked to dangerous additive
Vitamin E acetate, often used as a thickening agent in cosmetics, is also added to THC to make it appear more substantial.
Duluth
As Duluth port cargos lag, 'lost time can't be made up'
The pandemic's effects on the economy have not spared Great Lakes shipping.
Coronavirus
U's Gabel proposes delay in return to campus
President Joan Gabel will propose Monday that students move into campus dorms at least two weeks later than expected and classes be wholly online for at least the first two weeks. Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses would be affected.
Minneapolis
Two Twin Cities metro men face federal arson charges for late May blaze at Wells Fargo branch
They are the latest in more than dozen federal arson, rioting cases filed since the riots after George Floyd's killing.
Curious Minnesota
Why hasn't Minnesota passed the Equal Rights Amendment?
The battle that has dragged on for decades is grabbing public attention again, with 2020 marking the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage.