Business
A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland and spews magma in a spectacular show of Earth's power
A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, sending a flash of light into the evening sky and spewing semi-molten rock into the air in a spectacular show of the Earth's power in the land known for fire and ice.
World
Pope's approval of gay blessings could have impact where rights are restricted, LGBTQ+ advocates say
Pope Francis' authorization for Catholic priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples is in many ways a recognition of what has been going on in some European parishes for years. But Francis' decision to officially spell out his approval could send a message of tolerance to places where gay rights are more restricted.
World
Volcano erupts on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula
A volcanic eruption has started on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country's civil defense to be on high alert.
Business
Will the eruption of the volcano in Iceland affect flights and how serious is it?
Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise. The region had been active for more than two years and thousands of small earthquakes rattled the area in recent weeks.
World
Cyprus says a joint operation with Mossad has foiled a suspected Iranian plot to kill Israelis
Cyprus has disrupted an alleged Iranian plot to target Israeli businessmen with the arrest of two Iranian asylum-seekers who were in contact with another Iranian associated with the Revolutionary Guard, a Cypriot official said Tuesday.