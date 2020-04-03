When Tiffany Pinckney was seriously ill with the new coronavirus, all the single mother could do was pray that she didn't give it to her two sons or her co-workers. Now that she is recovered, she's hoping there's something in her blood that will help others.

When Tiffany Pinckney was seriously ill with the new coronavirus, all the single mother could do was pray that she didn't give it to her two sons or her co-workers. Now that she is recovered, she's hoping there's something in her blood that will help others.