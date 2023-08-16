More from Star Tribune
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street holds relatively steady a day after its latest tumble for August
Wall Street is drifting Wednesday and stocks are mixed a day after their latest tumble in what's been a messy August.
Nation
US sanctions Lebanese environmental group accused of being an arm of Hezbollah
The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on a Lebanese environmental organization accused of being an arm of the militant group Hezbollah.
Nation
Books banned in other states fuel Vermont lieutenant governor's reading tour
On a recent Sunday afternoon, Vermont's lieutenant governor was at a local library, reading a book about two male penguins to a crowd of nearly two dozen. This was not the first stop for Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman nor would it be the last.
Nation
Evacuations ordered after winds whip Northern California forest fire near site of 2022 deadly blaze
Rural areas near California's border with Oregon were under evacuation orders Wednesday after gusty winds from a thunderstorm sent a lightning-sparked wildfire racing through national forest lands, authorities said.
Business
Aldi to buy 400 Winn-Dixie, Harveys groceries in Southern US
Discount grocer Aldi said Wednesday it plans to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S.