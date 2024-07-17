More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Prominent Democrat Schiff calls for Biden to withdraw: Democrats aim to nominate before convention
More from Star Tribune
Politics Prominent Democrat Schiff calls for Biden to withdraw: Democrats aim to nominate before convention
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Video shows shooter at Trump rally moments before attack
The Associated Press obtained video showing the shooter on a rooftop moments before the attack on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally
Weather
Touch of September into Friday morning - late PM T-storms this weekend
Some of the best weather of the summer is shaping up into Friday with 70s, cool mornings and very low humidity levels. A few weekend T-storms are possible
Video
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez convicted of all charges, including bribery
The verdict, after a nine-week trial, deals a major blow to Menendez, who chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee until his arrest last year.
Weather
Mostly dry and comfortable weather extends into the weekend
There are some signs that Minnesota's weather pattern is finally drying out a bit. Most of us won't see rain for the next 5-7 days or longer
Weather
Strong T-storms this morning, then a 7-10 day dry spell on the way
One more swarm of morning T-storms, some with hail and high winds, gives way to some PM sunshine with a much-needed spell of dry weather shaping up