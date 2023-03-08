Video released by the Robbinsdale Police Department shows officers searching for Khalil Azad after a car chase last July. Azad was found dead in nearby Crystal Lake two days later. The video does not appear to show Azad after he flees the vehicle. These clips were compiled by the Star Tribune.

