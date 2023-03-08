More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
With more snow coming, St. Paul will restrict parking to one side of the street
The city will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to announce the measure and spell out the rules where parking will and won't be allowed.
Local
Video shows search for Khalil Azad by Robbinsdale police
Video released by the Robbinsdale Police Department shows officers searching for Khalil Azad after a car chase last July. Azad was found dead in nearby Crystal Lake two days later. The video does not appear to show Azad after he flees the vehicle. These clips were compiled by the Star Tribune.
West Metro
Olympian Garry Bjorklund sentenced for drunken driving in wrong-way crash in Eden Prairie
He was ordered to abstain from alcohol, illicit drugs while on probation for three years.
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from Minnesota and the CDC.
Local
Quick thinking, new treatment at HCMC helps save toddler's ear after dog bite
The 2-year-old is among the first in the world to receive hyperbaric therapy to help reattach part of a severed ear.