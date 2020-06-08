Los Angeles documentary producer Andrew Kimmel said his rental car tires — and the tires of other cars in the Minneapolis Kmart's parking lot — were slashed while he covered the George Floyd protests. On Monday, two Minnesota law enforcement agencies said officers deflated tires there and elsewhere in Minneapolis.

Los Angeles documentary producer Andrew Kimmel said his rental car tires — and the tires of other cars in the Minneapolis Kmart's parking lot — were slashed while he covered the George Floyd protests. On Monday, two Minnesota law enforcement agencies said officers deflated tires there and elsewhere in Minneapolis.