Minneapolis
Minneapolis' new Bde Maka Ska pavilion to open this month
The boat launch, which is part of the project at the popular Uptown-area site, reopened Friday.
Local
Video shows fleeing car seconds before Robbinsdale fatal crash
One person was killed and two injured after a motorist sped away from police then crashed Saturday night in Robbinsdale, authorities said. Video provided by Birdtown Crime Watch & Information.
West Metro
Driver remains hospitalized, accused of causing fatal collision while fleeing Robbinsdale police
Family IDs the woman who was killed and her husband who was in the minivan with her and severely injured when the speeding car hit them broadside.
Local
Driver who rolled pickup north of Fargo, then fatally struck by semi is identified
The incident occurred early Sunday on I-29, the patrol said.
Local
3-vehicle crash after dark on I-94 in western Wisconsin leaves driver dead, 2 others injured
The wreck occurred on I-94 near Menomonie.