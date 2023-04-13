Body worn camera footage shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, strike, choke and kneel on then fourteen-your-old John Pope's neck after he was placed in cuffs during a 2017 encounter. The video was released Robins Kaplan LLP following a $7.5 million settlement with the City of Minneapolis.

