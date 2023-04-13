More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Local
Klobuchar, Craig join local leaders to highlight efforts to combat fentanyl abuse
More Minnesotans died of opioid overdoses than car crashes in 2021.
Business
State Senate passes $445 million ag bill to support measures like grain farmer safety net
The bill passed by a wide margin and with bipartisan support but faced tight votes on certain amendments.
Minneapolis
Mpls. council OKs $9M more in Chauvin brutality settlements
Two settlements go to a man and a woman pinned by Chauvin three years before he murdered George Floyd.
Vikings
Podcast: Adofo-Mensah, O'Connell discuss Vikings roster, NFL draft
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss takeaways from Thursday's news conference with Vikings brass, including this month's NFL draft, the 2022 class, and the outlook at quarterback.
Politics
Minnesota bolsters disaster aid dollars as floods loom
Mississippi, Minnesota and St. Croix rivers will reach flood levels in some places in the next few days, the National Weather Service predicts.