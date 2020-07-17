More from Star Tribune
How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps
What role children play in the coronavirus pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as kids relish their free time while schools labor over…
Variety
Robert Durst murder trial may not resume until April
The murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst will not resume in late July as planned, and may stay on hold until April.
National
California governor outlines strict guidelines for schools
California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out strict criteria Friday for school reopenings that makes it unlikely the vast majority of districts will have classroom instruction in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic surges.
National
Pritzker: Illinois speaker 'must resign' if allegations true
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday that Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan "must resign" if allegations of corruption are true against the fellow Democrat long considered the state's most powerful lawmaker.
Nation
Woman who killed her 5-year-old son gets 35-year prison term
A northern Illinois woman who subjected her young son to years of physical and emotional abuse culminating in his beating death last year was on Friday sentenced to 35 years in prison.