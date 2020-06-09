More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minnesota enters a new socially distant, spread-out normal
Most activities in Minnesota are going to be permitted in limited capacities, starting today, but the need to stick to social distancing remains.
Local
'He is going to change the world': Funeral held for Floyd
George Floyd was fondly remembered at his Houston funeral as "Big Floyd" — a father and brother, athlete and neighborhood mentor, and now a catalyst for change.
Minneapolis
Family of man who died in Mpls. police custody in 2010 wants to know if settlement was followed
David C. Smith's family asks if the department ever fulfilled its promise to require all sworn officers to undergo training on positional asphyxia.
Local
Dr. James Meyer, longtime Twin Cities urologist, dies at 80
He worked his way through his undergraduate years at St. John's by playing saxophone in a big band. Outside of work, he was avid about fitness.
Local
Minn. bar delisted from state tourism website over Confederate displays, then relisted
After objections from area residents, the head of the local tourism organization said nothing in the displays is against the group's policies.