Video said to show Israeli army shooting
A fatal shooting in the village of Beit Rima last week is the latest in a series of incidents in which soldiers appeared to fire without provocation, a trend Palestinians say has worsened since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza three months ago. Read more here.
Morning forecast: Chance of light snow, high 28
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 10
Earth shattered global heat record in 2023, E.U. agency says
In one of the first of several teams of science agencies to calculate how off-the-charts warm 2023 was, the European climate agency Copernicus said the year was 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.66 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
Evening forecast: Low of 21, with clouds and a cooldown coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 31, cloudy and windy
There was some light snow in the Twin Cities area, but it's likely to be dry the rest of the day. There are some winter weather advisories and storm warnings in southern Minnesota and near Lake Superior. There are more chances of snow Wednesday afternoon and night, Thursday morning and Friday into Saturday.