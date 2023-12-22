Red Wing Fire Chief Mike Warner's crew and city staff shot a choreographed Christmas lights show video matching fire truck lights to the beat of a Trans-Siberian Orchestra song. It went viral, with more than 4 million views, hundreds of thousands of likes and comments and shares from around the globe.

