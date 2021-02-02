More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Business
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO
Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon as an online bookstore and built it into a shopping and entertainment behemoth, will step down later this year as CEO, a role he's had for nearly 30 years, to become executive chairman, the company announced Tuesday.
Local
Video: Before pinning George Floyd, 3 officers roughly detained wrong man
The video from May 3, 2020, bears striking similarities to footage showing three of the same officers aggressively detaining Floyd.
Video: Officers involved in George Floyd's death used similar methods before
Video provided to the Star Tribune shows Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Alex Kueng and Luis Realivasquez using similar methods to restrain another man weeks before the killing of George Floyd. Police later released the man whom they had mistaken as a suspect while responding to a 911 report.
Twins
Andrelton Simmons opens up about depression and thoughts of suicide
New Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons revealed that he decided to opt out of the final games of the 2020 season in Anaheim because of mental and emotional struggles.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.