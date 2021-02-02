Video provided to the Star Tribune shows Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Alex Kueng and Luis Realivasquez using similar methods to restrain another man weeks before the killing of George Floyd. Police later released the man whom they had mistaken as a suspect while responding to a 911 report.

