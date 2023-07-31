More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Video: Law enforcement on the scene of a "use of force" incident
Law enforcement swarmed the scene of a "use of force" incident in the predawn hours Monday on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis
Sources: One dead in shooting involving state trooper on I-94 in north Minneapolis
Few other details were immediately available about the incident on westbound I-94 near 42nd Avenue N.
North Metro
Nearly 6 1⁄2 years in prison for militia sympathizer who spoke of coup, had arsenal in Anoka home
His plea agreement included him discussing "an interest in a revolution or coup d'état," according to federal prosecutors.
West Metro
Plymouth woman dies in chain-reaction wreck Sunday; struck from behind as she slowed for crash ahead
The motorist who died was a 40-year-old woman from Plymouth. Her identity has yet to be released.
Sports
Olympic champion Lee honored with surprise sculpture in St. Paul park
About 100 people attended the ceremony for Suni Lee, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. The sculpture was created by an art teacher at The Blake School.