More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Neal: What else do Gophers have at running back? They'll find out now
The extent of Ibrahim's left leg injury is not known, but it didn't look good when he went down at the end of a short run and reached for his leg.
Gophers
Gophers collapse under Ohio State's big plays in 45-31 loss; Ibrahim injured
Ohio State scored on plays of 71, 56, 70 and 61 yards and also on a strip sack of U quarterback Tanner Morgan. Making matters worse for Minnesota, MohamedIbrahim left the game in a walking boot.
Sports
Gophers football opens season
The Gophers hosted Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium for the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Sports
Gophers football opens season vs. Ohio State
The Gophers hosted Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium for the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Loons
US draws 0-0 at El Salvador in World Cup qualifying opener
American players and the entire U.S. soccer community waited 1,424 days for this moment. Neither a triumph nor another tumble, the night showed problems mixed among promise.