IDs released of 2 men killed in fiery high-speed crash in Lowry Hill tunnel
A third occupant of the car was badly injured.
Duluth
Chauvin verdict celebrated in Duluth: 'A lot of shock, followed by relief'
City Council President Renee Van Nett said "There is always work to do."
Chauvin Trial
Derek Chauvin is segregated from other inmates in state's 'most secure unit'
The fired Minneapolis police officer is under "administrative segregation" for his own safety, a corrections spokeswoman said.
Coronavirus
Minnesota reports 13 COVID-19 deaths, but signs of pandemic peak
More than 85% of Minnesota senior citizens have received vaccine, ahead of national 80% rate .
Local
Audit: Wisconsin economic agency's performance improving
The performance of Wisconsin's troubled economic development agency improved over the last fiscal year but it must sharpen its oversight of tax credit contracts, policies on closing contracts and the accuracy of online data, according to an audit released Wednesday.