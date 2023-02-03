More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Edwards on not being an All-Star: 'I kind of knew I wasn't going'
At least outwardly, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards didn't share the outrage of fans and teammates that NBA coaches passed on him for selection in the NBA All-Star Game.
www.startribune.com
Game of drones on Ukraine's tense northern border
Reconnaissance drones are flown several times a day from Ukrainian positions deep within forest that stretches across the border with neighboring Belarus, scouring sky and land for signs of enemy movement.
www.startribune.com
Video captures suspected spy balloon over U.S. skies, straining U.S.-China relations
The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 5, subzero windchills
A chilly, cloudy day gives way to a warming trend this weekend, with a chance of rain Monday.
Minneapolis
Amir Locke's family sues Mpls. for 'no-knock' warrant killing
The lawsuit against the city and the SWAT officer who pulled the trigger alleges that the raid followed a pattern of discrimination in policing.