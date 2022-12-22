More from Star Tribune
Business
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US
Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm began forming ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel.
Weather
Whiteout conditions expected as winter storm grips Minnesota
Severe conditions are expected to last through Saturday with the worst expected on Friday, the National Weather Service said. Several cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, have declared snow emergencies.
Weather
Video captures 14 hours of snow in 50 seconds in Minneapolis
This time-lapse video captures the first day of the storm that dropped more than half a foot of snow across the Twin Cities area. The camera was reset to capture day 2 of the storm that is expected to become a "bomb cyclone" Thursday evening. The view is overlooking Sumner-Glenwood and the North Loop near Target Field.
Weather
Signs of hypothermia and frostbite to watch out for during the blizzard
Meteorologists are urging Minnesotans to avoid putting themselves in dangerous situations and avoid hypothermia during this week's snowstorm, which came earlier than in years past.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold with dangerous windchills; high -4
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 22