This time-lapse video captures the first day of the storm that dropped more than half a foot of snow across the Twin Cities area. The camera was reset to capture day 2 of the storm that is expected to become a "bomb cyclone" Thursday evening. The view is overlooking Sumner-Glenwood and the North Loop near Target Field.

