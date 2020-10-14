More from Star Tribune
U.S. Bank to close another 400 branches, or 15% of locations, by early 2021
The branch closures come on top of another 300 in the last year or so.
The Good Life
How older workers can prepare for job loss
There are no easy answers when it comes to the job market, especially during a pandemic.
Business
Pilgrim's Pride will pay $110M to settle price-fixing allegations
Justice Dept. said Pilgrim's Pride passed costs to consumers, businesses
National
Jones: Tuberville charity filings raise questions
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones on Wednesday criticized Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville's financial record after reports emerged that the former college football coach's nonprofit only gave a fraction of its money to charity while it spent tens of thousands of dollars to stage annual golf tournaments.
National
The Latest: Minnesota reports highest virus toll since June
Minnesota health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the state's highest one-day death toll since early June, as the coronavirus spreads at high levels across the state.