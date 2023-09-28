More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 70, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be mostly cloudy and windy, with clearing skies. There's a chance of storms Friday and Saturday.
Video
Video appears to show soldier who crossed into North Korea arrive in U.S.
The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago arrived back in the U.S. early Thursday, video appeared to show.
Video
'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Actor Michael Gambon, known for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in "Harry Potter," has died aged 82.
Weather
Morning forecast: Clearing skies, high 70
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 28
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60; mild with more clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.