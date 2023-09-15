More from Star Tribune
Facing a shutdown, Congress melts down
Just two weeks from the end of the fiscal year, the appropriations process is in chaos, not one of a dozen bills has passed, a shutdown looms, tempers are flaring, and the endgame is barely beginning.
Nation
Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial is almost over. This is what's happened and what's next
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial is almost over, with his political future now in the hands of the state Senate.
Nation
The Texas Senate is deliberating at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial
The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton moved Friday into the hands of a Senate jury that was deciding whether the embattled Republican should be removed from office over corruption allegations that have shadowed him for years.
Nation
In victory for Trump, Florida GOP won't require signing loyalty oath to run in presidential primary
The Republican Party of Florida voted Friday against requiring candidates running in the state's presidential primary to pledge to support the eventual nominee, ensuring former President Donald Trump won't have to sign an oath to compete in the March election alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Nation
Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump in DC elections case after 'inflammatory' public comments
Federal prosecutors are seeking an order that would prevent Donald Trump from making ''inflammatory'' and ''intimidating'' comments about witnesses, lawyers and other people involved in the criminal case charging the former president with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election.