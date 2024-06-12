More from Star Tribune
Politics Publisher Steve Grove maintained occasional contact with Walz chief of staff, former colleague
More From Video
Video
Vermont homeowner finds young bears relaxing in yard
Noah and Kristen Dweck have seen black bears near their home in Vermont, but this was a first: One was relaxing on their hammock while another watched.
Weather
Several waves of strong to severe thunderstorms impacting Minnesota today
Today may be one of the wettest days of summer with multiple bands of heavy T-storms, some severe
Weather
Skies clear today but significant severe T-storm threat returns for Wednesday
Skies clear today with no atmospheric fireworks but I do expect watches and warnings on Wednesday as warmer, stickier air flows into Minnesota
Video
Chief Brian O'Hara: 'Jamal was the epitome of a guardian of our community'
Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell, who was killed on the job, was praised in eulogies for his courage and selflessness during a memorial service.
Video
For shrinking Mississippi River towns, frequent floods worsen fortunes
Flooding in many Mississippi River communities is driving people away, and it is getting worse as climate change makes bad floods more common.