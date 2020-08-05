More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: UN says it will boost emergency aid to Lebanon
The Latest on the explosion in Beirut (all times local):
World
Trump's envoy close to Brazil's leader -- some say too close
At a time of warming U.S.-Brazil relations, a diplomatic dilemma of sorts has emerged for the American ambassador: how much to embrace a polarizing president.
World
Turkey announces inspections, measures to curb COVID-19 rise
Turkey's interior ministry announced new measures Wednesday to curb the spread of COVID-19 as daily confirmed cases peaked back above 1,000.
World
Wall Street rallies again; S&P 500 pulls within 2% of record
Stocks are rising again on Wall Street Wednesday, and the S&P 500 is ticking closer to its record high as it tries for a fourth straight gain.
World
Utter devastation after huge explosion in Beirut
Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital.