Election officials nationwide find no evidence of fraud
Officials representing both parties in dozens of states said that there were no irregularities that affected the outcome.
Investigators find no evidence that Black man shot at police
Police investigating a shooting in which deputies killed a 21-year-old Black man near Vancouver, Washington during a drug investigation said Tuesday they found no evidence that the man fired at deputies.
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge
The U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.
The Latest: Wisconsin gov pleads with people to stay home
Wisconsin's governor has streamed a live social media speech to plead with residents of his state to stay at home to avoid the coronavirus, speaking after the state reported new daily highs for infections and deaths.
GOP lets Trump fight election for weeks despite Biden's win
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday there's "no reason for alarm" as President Donald Trump, backed by Republicans in Congress, mounts unfounded legal challenges to President-elect Joe Biden's election victory — a process that could now push into December.